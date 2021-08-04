Cape Girardeau police report 4/8/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 600 block of Boxwood Drive. n Assault was reported at South Kingshighway and Shawnee Parkway. n Assault was reported in the 500 block of Timon Way...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 600 block of Boxwood Drive.
Assault was reported at South Kingshighway and Shawnee Parkway.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of Timon Way.
Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
Thefts
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Broadway.
Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
Drug violation was reported at Independence and South Sprigg streets.
Drug violation was reported at Independence Street and West Drive.