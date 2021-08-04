All sections
blotterApril 9, 2021
Cape Girardeau police report 4/8/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of Boxwood Drive.
  • Assault was reported at South Kingshighway and Shawnee Parkway.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Timon Way.
  • Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Broadway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at Independence and South Sprigg streets.
  • Drug violation was reported at Independence Street and West Drive.
