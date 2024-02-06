All sections
April 28, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 4/28/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana at 2839 Whitener St...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana at 2839 Whitener St.
  • Dereke D. Tipler, 34, 916 Jefferson Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing and two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for false declaration.
  • Kaitlyn A. Dodd, 17, 209 Marlin Drive, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for financial responsibility required and suspended license.
  • Roderick A. Fisher III, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at Independence Street and Keller Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration, a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seat belt and a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
  • Herschael W. Tanksley, 28, 321 S. Ellis St., was arrested at 321 S. Ellis St. on a Missouri probation and parole warrant for parole violation.

Summonses

  • Jacqueline C. Wiseman, 32, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Perryville Road and Starwood Drive.
  • Binh D. Le, 38, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for city-park curfew violation at Perry Street and Woodlawn Avenue.
Assaults

  • Domestic assault and violation of an ex parte order were reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported.

Burglary

  • Burglary, theft of cellphones and a tablet and damage to a door were reported at 3363 Gordonville Road.

Theft

  • Theft of a firearm was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported.
  • A 32-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
Police/Fire Reports

