Cape Girardeau police report 4/28/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana at 2839 Whitener St.
- Dereke D. Tipler, 34, 916 Jefferson Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing and two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for false declaration.
- Kaitlyn A. Dodd, 17, 209 Marlin Drive, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for financial responsibility required and suspended license.
- Roderick A. Fisher III, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at Independence Street and Keller Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration, a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seat belt and a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
- Herschael W. Tanksley, 28, 321 S. Ellis St., was arrested at 321 S. Ellis St. on a Missouri probation and parole warrant for parole violation.
Summonses
- Jacqueline C. Wiseman, 32, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Perryville Road and Starwood Drive.
- Binh D. Le, 38, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for city-park curfew violation at Perry Street and Woodlawn Avenue.