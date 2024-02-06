Cape Girardeau police report 4/28/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana at 2839 Whitener St.

Dereke D. Tipler, 34, 916 Jefferson Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing and two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for false declaration.

Kaitlyn A. Dodd, 17, 209 Marlin Drive, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for financial responsibility required and suspended license.

Roderick A. Fisher III, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at Independence Street and Keller Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration, a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seat belt and a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.