Cape Girardeau police report 4/27/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Steven J. Miller, 38, 601 Locust St., was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.
- Michael D. Maglone, 27, 1433 N. Water St., was arrested at South Ellis and Independence streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
- William S. Nunn, 36, 601 N. Sprigg St., Apt. 3, was arrested at North Kingshighway and Broadway on two Cape Girardeau warrants for motor-vehicle financial responsibility and improper registration.
- Dereke D. Tipler, 34, 916 Jefferson Ave., was arrested on Maple Street on a Perryville, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.
Assault