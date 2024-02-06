Cape Girardeau police report 4/27/17

April 27, 2017

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n Steven J. Miller, 38, 601 Locust St., was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. n Michael D. Maglone, 27, 1433 N. Water St., was arrested at South Ellis and Independence streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation...