April 27, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 4/27/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n Steven J. Miller, 38, 601 Locust St., was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. n Michael D. Maglone, 27, 1433 N. Water St., was arrested at South Ellis and Independence streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Steven J. Miller, 38, 601 Locust St., was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.
  • Michael D. Maglone, 27, 1433 N. Water St., was arrested at South Ellis and Independence streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • William S. Nunn, 36, 601 N. Sprigg St., Apt. 3, was arrested at North Kingshighway and Broadway on two Cape Girardeau warrants for motor-vehicle financial responsibility and improper registration.
  • Dereke D. Tipler, 34, 916 Jefferson Ave., was arrested on Maple Street on a Perryville, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.

Assault

  • Assault was reported.
Burglary

  • Burglary and theft of a soap dispenser were reported at 1606 Oak Hills Drive.

Thefts

  • A bicycle was reported stolen at 1928 Perryville Road.
  • A Nintendo was reported stolen at 612 N. Fountain St.
  • Cellphones were reported stolen at 122 S. West End Blvd.
  • A cellphone was reported stolen at 313 N. Fountain St.
  • A doghouse was reported stolen at 1001 S. Sprigg St.

Miscellaneous

  • Animal leash law required was reported.
  • A 34-year-old woman was taken into protective custody.
  • A 28-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit device was reported.
  • Failure to return to confinement was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

