April 26, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 4/26/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Donald W. Fox, 42, of Batesville, Arkansas, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated on Interstate 55. Arrests n Beria R. Tinsley, 37, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Charleston, Missouri, warrant for contempt of court (stealing)...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Donald W. Fox, 42, of Batesville, Arkansas, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated on Interstate 55.

Arrests

  • Beria R. Tinsley, 37, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Charleston, Missouri, warrant for contempt of court (stealing).
  • Sean M. Labrot, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for a suspended license.
  • Thomas F. Eldridge, 22, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for open container and resisting or interfering with arrest.
  • Maegen R. Barton, 22, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for traffic offenses.
  • Zachary L. Moore, 18, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for driving while suspended.
  • James B. Hafele, 46, 1558 Independence St., was arrested at 295 N. Kingshighway on two Iron County, Missouri, warrants for violation of a court order.
  • Stephanie L. Hawkins, 30, 719 William St., was arrested at 719 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for tampering with a motor vehicle.
  • Patricia S. Moss, 46, 934 William St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and motor-vehicle financial responsibility required.
  • Thomas E. Slinkard, 55, of Burdfordville was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for larceny.
  • Joshua L. Goza, 23, of Scott City was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • Tracy J. Horton, 45, 555 N. Spring Ave., was arrested at 555 N. Spring Ave. on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding posted speed limit and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
  • Dennis W. Collins, 28, 555 N. Spring Ave., No. 22, was arrested at South Kingshighway and Bloomfield Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Michael A. Stearns, 28, 1515 Scott St., was arrested at Scott and North Missouri streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for traffic offense.
  • Joshua A. Barton, 33. 36 N. Pind Wood Lane, was arrested at 36 N. Pind Wood Lane on three Cape Girardeau warrants for driving while revoked, seat-belt violation and improper registration.
  • Samuel M. Cook, 25, homeless, was arrested at 612 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license.
  • Troy A. Crowden, 28, of Delta was arrested at North Fountain and Pearl streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Michael J. Stringfield, 43, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for no operator's license and no insurance.
  • Taylor M. Brinkley, 22, 8 Village Drive, was arrested at 209 S. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault and theft of a motor vehicle were reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported.
Burglary

  • Burglary and theft of a television and laptop were reported at 2 S. West End Blvd.

Thefts

  • License plates were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 1022 S. Pacific St.
  • A jump starter was reported stolen at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Shoes were reported stolen at Nearly Perfect Shoes, 209 S. Kingshighway.
  • A temporary tag was stolen from a motor vehicle at 442 S. Spring Ave.

Property damage

  • A vehicle window was reported damaged at 202 Siemers Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported.
  • Statutory rape was reported.
  • Assist other agency was reported.
  • Request for service was reported.
  • Identity theft was reported.
  • Interfering with custody was reported.
  • A 34-year-old woman was taken into protective custody.
  • Harassment was reported.
  • Assist other agency was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

