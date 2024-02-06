Cape Girardeau police report 4/26/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Donald W. Fox, 42, of Batesville, Arkansas, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated on Interstate 55.

Beria R. Tinsley, 37, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Charleston, Missouri, warrant for contempt of court (stealing).

Sean M. Labrot, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for a suspended license.

Thomas F. Eldridge, 22, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for open container and resisting or interfering with arrest.

Maegen R. Barton, 22, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for traffic offenses.

Zachary L. Moore, 18, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for driving while suspended.

James B. Hafele, 46, 1558 Independence St., was arrested at 295 N. Kingshighway on two Iron County, Missouri, warrants for violation of a court order.

Stephanie L. Hawkins, 30, 719 William St., was arrested at 719 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Patricia S. Moss, 46, 934 William St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and motor-vehicle financial responsibility required.

Thomas E. Slinkard, 55, of Burdfordville was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for larceny.

Joshua L. Goza, 23, of Scott City was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

Tracy J. Horton, 45, 555 N. Spring Ave., was arrested at 555 N. Spring Ave. on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding posted speed limit and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Dennis W. Collins, 28, 555 N. Spring Ave., No. 22, was arrested at South Kingshighway and Bloomfield Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

Michael A. Stearns, 28, 1515 Scott St., was arrested at Scott and North Missouri streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for traffic offense.

Joshua A. Barton, 33. 36 N. Pind Wood Lane, was arrested at 36 N. Pind Wood Lane on three Cape Girardeau warrants for driving while revoked, seat-belt violation and improper registration.

Samuel M. Cook, 25, homeless, was arrested at 612 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license.

Troy A. Crowden, 28, of Delta was arrested at North Fountain and Pearl streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Michael J. Stringfield, 43, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for no operator's license and no insurance.