Cape Girardeau police report 4/26/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Donald W. Fox, 42, of Batesville, Arkansas, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated on Interstate 55.
Arrests
- Beria R. Tinsley, 37, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Charleston, Missouri, warrant for contempt of court (stealing).
- Sean M. Labrot, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for a suspended license.
- Thomas F. Eldridge, 22, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for open container and resisting or interfering with arrest.
- Maegen R. Barton, 22, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for traffic offenses.
- Zachary L. Moore, 18, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for driving while suspended.
- James B. Hafele, 46, 1558 Independence St., was arrested at 295 N. Kingshighway on two Iron County, Missouri, warrants for violation of a court order.
- Stephanie L. Hawkins, 30, 719 William St., was arrested at 719 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Patricia S. Moss, 46, 934 William St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and motor-vehicle financial responsibility required.
- Thomas E. Slinkard, 55, of Burdfordville was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for larceny.
- Joshua L. Goza, 23, of Scott City was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
- Tracy J. Horton, 45, 555 N. Spring Ave., was arrested at 555 N. Spring Ave. on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding posted speed limit and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
- Dennis W. Collins, 28, 555 N. Spring Ave., No. 22, was arrested at South Kingshighway and Bloomfield Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Michael A. Stearns, 28, 1515 Scott St., was arrested at Scott and North Missouri streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for traffic offense.
- Joshua A. Barton, 33. 36 N. Pind Wood Lane, was arrested at 36 N. Pind Wood Lane on three Cape Girardeau warrants for driving while revoked, seat-belt violation and improper registration.
- Samuel M. Cook, 25, homeless, was arrested at 612 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license.
- Troy A. Crowden, 28, of Delta was arrested at North Fountain and Pearl streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Michael J. Stringfield, 43, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for no operator's license and no insurance.
- Taylor M. Brinkley, 22, 8 Village Drive, was arrested at 209 S. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
Assaults
- Domestic assault and theft of a motor vehicle were reported.
- Domestic assault was reported.