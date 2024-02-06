Cape Girardeau police report 4/21/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of assault at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road.
- Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court on suspicion of affray at 205 Caruthers Ave.
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of affray at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road.
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of being beyond parental control.
- Gerald L. Ivy, 33, 1106 S. Ellis St., was arrested at Hopper Road and Patricia Street on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended.
- Nicole M. Greable, 40, 50 Centennial Drive, was arrested at 611 S. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation (assault).
- Brandie R. England, 32, 2513 Windy Hill Lane, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
- Sean M. Labrot, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license.
Summonses
- Keylon D. Pettigrew, 18, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for affray at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road.
- Hunter J. Lane, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was issued summonses for exhibition driving, no driver's license and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle at 449 S. Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
- Currency was reported stolen.
- A homemade pull-behind trailer, weed eaters, push mowers and a backpack blower were reported stolen at 232 Edgewood Road.
- Window screens and paperwork were reported stolen at 1927 N. Kingshighway.
- A firearm was reported stolen at 540 S. Hanover St.
- A firearm was reported stolen at 1725 Georgia St.
Miscellaneous
- Assist other agency was reported.
- Promoting child pornography was reported.
- A 42-year-old woman was taken into protective custody.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Arrests
- Miracle H. Williams, 20, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid at highways 72 and 34.
- Ronald D. White Jr., 50, of Oak Ridge was arrested on County Road 506 on an Iron County, Missouri, warrant for child neglect.
- Jacob D. Jungers, 25, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on Sunny Lane on suspicion of possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Chirstopher S. Ulrich, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on E Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for violation of an order of protection.
- Robert E. Gregory, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Willow Ridge Drive on suspicion of resisting arrest, stop or detention by fleeing and exceeding the speed limit.