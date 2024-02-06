Cape Girardeau police report 4/21/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of assault at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road.

Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court on suspicion of affray at 205 Caruthers Ave.

A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of affray at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road.

A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of being beyond parental control.

Gerald L. Ivy, 33, 1106 S. Ellis St., was arrested at Hopper Road and Patricia Street on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended.

Nicole M. Greable, 40, 50 Centennial Drive, was arrested at 611 S. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation (assault).

Brandie R. England, 32, 2513 Windy Hill Lane, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.