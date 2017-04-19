Cape Girardeau police report 4/19/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A juvenile was in custody pending formal charges of tampering with a motor vehicle.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance.
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of being a minor in possession.
- Latorya N. Mackins, 35, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for larceny.
- Hao Chen, 26, 628 N. Frederick St., was arrested at William Street and Park Avenue on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for assault.