Cape Girardeau police report 4/19/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A juvenile was in custody pending formal charges of tampering with a motor vehicle.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance.

A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of being a minor in possession.

Latorya N. Mackins, 35, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for larceny.