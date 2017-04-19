All sections
April 19, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 4/19/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A juvenile was in custody pending formal charges of tampering with a motor vehicle.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance.
  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of being a minor in possession.
  • Latorya N. Mackins, 35, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for larceny.
  • Hao Chen, 26, 628 N. Frederick St., was arrested at William Street and Park Avenue on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for assault.
Thefts

  • A mattress and license plates were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 100 S. Minnesota Ave.
  • A license plate was reported stolen at 333 N. Frederick St.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported.
  • Animal neglect was reported at 920 N. Middle St.
  • An animal bite was reported at 1927 N. Kingshighway.
  • Violation of an ex parte order was reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported at 2575 Lisa Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

