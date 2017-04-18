Cape Girardeau police report 4/18/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

Ashley L. Jones, 34, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was issued summonses for failure to stop at a stop sign and driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Main Street.

A suspect was in custody pending charges of driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Frederick Street.

A suspect was in custody pending charges of driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of Themis Street.

Arrests

A suspect was in custody pending charges of possession of a controlled substance at 103 Cape West Parkway.

A suspect was in custody pending charges of domestic assault at 3700 Wisteria Drive.

A suspect was in custody pending charges of resisting arrest at 1007 Locust St.

William Gozalez, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault at 36 N. Spanish St.

Stacy Dilley, no age given, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at 1701 Lacey St.

Runeisha L. Bryant, 21, 2806 Independence St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for speeding and suspended operator's license.

Tiwan T. Paige, 29, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon and a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest.

John W. Tinsley Jr., 37, 316 S. Lorimier St., was arrested at South Mount Auburn Road and William Street on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.