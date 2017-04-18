Cape Girardeau police report 4/18/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- A suspect was in custody pending charges of driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
- A suspect was in custody pending charges of driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Frederick Street.
- Ashley L. Jones, 34, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was issued summonses for failure to stop at a stop sign and driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Main Street.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending charges of possession of a controlled substance at 103 Cape West Parkway.
- A suspect was in custody pending charges of domestic assault at 3700 Wisteria Drive.
- A suspect was in custody pending charges of resisting arrest at 1007 Locust St.
- William Gozalez, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault at 36 N. Spanish St.
- Stacy Dilley, no age given, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at 1701 Lacey St.
- Runeisha L. Bryant, 21, 2806 Independence St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for speeding and suspended operator's license.
- Tiwan T. Paige, 29, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon and a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest.
- John W. Tinsley Jr., 37, 316 S. Lorimier St., was arrested at South Mount Auburn Road and William Street on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 45 S. West End Blvd.
Assaults