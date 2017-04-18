All sections
April 18, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 4/18/17

April 18, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 4/18/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • A suspect was in custody pending charges of driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
  • A suspect was in custody pending charges of driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Frederick Street.
  • Ashley L. Jones, 34, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was issued summonses for failure to stop at a stop sign and driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Main Street.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending charges of possession of a controlled substance at 103 Cape West Parkway.
  • A suspect was in custody pending charges of domestic assault at 3700 Wisteria Drive.
  • A suspect was in custody pending charges of resisting arrest at 1007 Locust St.
  • William Gozalez, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault at 36 N. Spanish St.
  • Stacy Dilley, no age given, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at 1701 Lacey St.
  • Runeisha L. Bryant, 21, 2806 Independence St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for speeding and suspended operator's license.
  • Tiwan T. Paige, 29, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon and a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest.
  • John W. Tinsley Jr., 37, 316 S. Lorimier St., was arrested at South Mount Auburn Road and William Street on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 45 S. West End Blvd.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Assault was reported at 3008 Themis St.
  • Domestic assault was reported.

Thefts

  • Theft and property damage were reported at Quality Car Wash, 200 E. Rodney Drive.
  • A license plate was reported stolen at 1314 Cape Rock Drive.
  • A license plate was reported stolen at 428 S. Hanover St.
  • Theft was reported at Rhodes 101, 425 S. Mount Auburn Road.
  • A yellow metal wagon was reported stolen at 612 S. Sprigg St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at Saint Francis Hospital, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Property damage was reported at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
  • Damage to a vehicle was reported at 2800 Pioneer Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Found property was reported at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • A 37-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • Receiving stolen property was reported.
  • Violations of an order of protection were reported.
  • Protective custody was reported in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Protective custody was reported at 2150 Perryville Road.
  • Parking and obstructing traffic was reported at 917 N. Fountain St.
  • Assist other agency was reported at Independence Street and East Rodney Drive.
  • A wallet and its contents were reported lost.
Police/Fire Reports

