blotter April 16, 2021

Cape Girardeau Police report 4/16/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street. n Assault was reported at East Rodney and Hawthorne roads. Thefts n Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Broadway...