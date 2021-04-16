Cape Girardeau Police report 4/16/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street. n Assault was reported at East Rodney and Hawthorne roads. Thefts n Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Broadway...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.
Assault was reported at East Rodney and Hawthorne roads.
Thefts
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
Larceny was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
Weapons violation was reported at Harmony Street and North Park Avenue.
Drug violation was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
Drug violation was reported in the 2500 block of Ranchito Drive.
Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Lakewood Drive.