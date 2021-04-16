All sections
blotterApril 16, 2021
Cape Girardeau Police report 4/16/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.
  • Assault was reported at East Rodney and Hawthorne roads.
Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Weapons violation was reported at Harmony Street and North Park Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2500 block of Ranchito Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Lakewood Drive.
