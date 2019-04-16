All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
April 16, 2019

Cape Girardeau police report 4/16/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Kevin L. Graham, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant. n Christopher D. Hawkins, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two warrants...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kevin L. Graham, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Christopher D. Hawkins, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two warrants.
  • Caroline E. Sharp, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Mark A. Campbell, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant and issued a summons for stealing.
  • Tavarris R. Ware, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three warrants.
  • Elizabeth A. King, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Candice R. West, 33, of Union, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Shlley Reyna, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Summonses

  • Crystal J. Fraizer, 32, of Bloomfield, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at 535 Siemers Drive.
  • Catherine H. Arensmann, 27, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was issued a summons for trespassing.
  • Dharma T. Mandadapu, 22, and Phaniteja Mandadapu, 19, both of Cape Girardeau were issued summonses for a nuisance party.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Spring Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 2000 block of Dunklin Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Stealing was reported in the 3200 block of Kage Hills Road.
  • Stealing was reported in the 1000 block of South Silver Springs Road.
  • Stealing was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Stealing was reported at 3439 William St. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
  • Stealing was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of Themis Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Child molestation was reported in the 1900 block of Thilenius Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 300 block of North Spring Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported at 535 Siemers Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Morgan Oak and South Pacific streets. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
  • Violation of an order of protection was reported in the 1700 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of South Benton Street. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
  • Property damage was reported in the 110 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Possession of controlled substance was reported at the corner of William and South Frederick streets. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
  • Assault and armed criminal action were reported in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Theft

  • A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Westbrook Lane.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • A fight in progress was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard,
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of Stotler Way.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy