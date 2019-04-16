Cape Girardeau police report 4/16/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kevin L. Graham, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Christopher D. Hawkins, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two warrants.
- Caroline E. Sharp, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Mark A. Campbell, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant and issued a summons for stealing.
- Tavarris R. Ware, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three warrants.
- Elizabeth A. King, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Candice R. West, 33, of Union, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Shlley Reyna, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Summonses
- Crystal J. Fraizer, 32, of Bloomfield, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at 535 Siemers Drive.
- Catherine H. Arensmann, 27, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was issued a summons for trespassing.
- Dharma T. Mandadapu, 22, and Phaniteja Mandadapu, 19, both of Cape Girardeau were issued summonses for a nuisance party.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Spring Street.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 2000 block of Dunklin Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported in the 3200 block of Kage Hills Road.
- Stealing was reported in the 1000 block of South Silver Springs Road.
- Stealing was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Stealing was reported at 3439 William St. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
- Stealing was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of Themis Street.
Miscellaneous
- Child molestation was reported in the 1900 block of Thilenius Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 300 block of North Spring Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported at 535 Siemers Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Ellis Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Morgan Oak and South Pacific streets. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
- Violation of an order of protection was reported in the 1700 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of South Benton Street. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
- Property damage was reported in the 110 block of South Ellis Street.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported at the corner of William and South Frederick streets. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
- Assault and armed criminal action were reported in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Theft
- A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Westbrook Lane.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- A fight in progress was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard,
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of Stotler Way.