All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterApril 15, 2021
Cape Girardeau police report 4/15/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported on South West End Boulevard. DWI n Driving under the influence was reported in the 700 block of South Fountain Street. Thefts n Burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported on South West End Boulevard.

DWI

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Driving under the influence was reported in the 700 block of South Fountain Street.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported in the 1100 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Drug violation was reported at Shawnee Parkway and South Kingshighway.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy