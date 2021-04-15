Cape Girardeau police report 4/15/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported on South West End Boulevard. DWI n Driving under the influence was reported in the 700 block of South Fountain Street. Thefts n Burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
Assault was reported on South West End Boulevard.
DWI
Driving under the influence was reported in the 700 block of South Fountain Street.
Thefts
Burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue.
Larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Miscellaneous
Drug violation was reported in the 1100 block of Bloomfield Street.
Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Ellis Street.
Drug violation was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Drug violation was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Drug violation was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
Drug violation was reported at Shawnee Parkway and South Kingshighway.