Cape Girardeau police report 4/13/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court on suspicion of assault at Caruthers and Spring avenues.

Eric Holloway, 38, 418 Themis St., was arrested at 418 Themis St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for a show-cause order.

Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of assault on a law-enforcement officer, property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest at North Spring Avenue and Bessie Street.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

Three juveniles were cited into juvenile court on suspicion of property damage on Good Hope Street.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest at North Fountain and Olive streets.

Destinee Primm, 25, 1500 Hill St., was arrested at 777 N. Main St., on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for a show-cause order and probation violation.

Aaron M. Oguin, 32, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

Ashley D. Todaro, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for seat-belt violation.

Anthony K. Hink, 19, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for exhibition driving (squealing tires).

Tonia L. Williams, 34, 59 N. Park Ave., Apt. B, was arrested at 524 N. Fountain St. on a probation and parole warrant for probation violation for forgery.

Kevin L. Graham, 38, 2513 Windy Hill Lane, was arrested at 19 S. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of forgery at Regions Bank.