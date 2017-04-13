Cape Girardeau police report 4/13/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court on suspicion of assault at Caruthers and Spring avenues.
- Eric Holloway, 38, 418 Themis St., was arrested at 418 Themis St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for a show-cause order.
- Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of assault on a law-enforcement officer, property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest at North Spring Avenue and Bessie Street.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
- Three juveniles were cited into juvenile court on suspicion of property damage on Good Hope Street.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest at North Fountain and Olive streets.
- Destinee Primm, 25, 1500 Hill St., was arrested at 777 N. Main St., on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for a show-cause order and probation violation.
- Aaron M. Oguin, 32, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Ashley D. Todaro, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for seat-belt violation.
- Anthony K. Hink, 19, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for exhibition driving (squealing tires).
- Tonia L. Williams, 34, 59 N. Park Ave., Apt. B, was arrested at 524 N. Fountain St. on a probation and parole warrant for probation violation for forgery.
- Kevin L. Graham, 38, 2513 Windy Hill Lane, was arrested at 19 S. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of forgery at Regions Bank.
- Christopher C. Brooks, 21, homeless, was arrested at 19 S. Kingshighway on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of failure to appear for larceny and burglary.
Summonses
- Leanna R. Adams, 44, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was issued summonses for shoplifting and trespassing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
- Dawn M. Heath, 32, of Newbern, Tennessee, was issued a summons for shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.