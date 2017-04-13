All sections
April 13, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 4/13/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court on suspicion of assault at Caruthers and Spring avenues.
  • Eric Holloway, 38, 418 Themis St., was arrested at 418 Themis St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for a show-cause order.
  • Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on suspicion of assault on a law-enforcement officer, property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest at North Spring Avenue and Bessie Street.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Three juveniles were cited into juvenile court on suspicion of property damage on Good Hope Street.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest at North Fountain and Olive streets.
  • Destinee Primm, 25, 1500 Hill St., was arrested at 777 N. Main St., on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for a show-cause order and probation violation.
  • Aaron M. Oguin, 32, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Ashley D. Todaro, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for seat-belt violation.
  • Anthony K. Hink, 19, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for exhibition driving (squealing tires).
  • Tonia L. Williams, 34, 59 N. Park Ave., Apt. B, was arrested at 524 N. Fountain St. on a probation and parole warrant for probation violation for forgery.
  • Kevin L. Graham, 38, 2513 Windy Hill Lane, was arrested at 19 S. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of forgery at Regions Bank.
  • Christopher C. Brooks, 21, homeless, was arrested at 19 S. Kingshighway on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for two counts of failure to appear for larceny and burglary.

Summonses

  • Leanna R. Adams, 44, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was issued summonses for shoplifting and trespassing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Dawn M. Heath, 32, of Newbern, Tennessee, was issued a summons for shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported.

Thefts

  • Stealing and property damage were reported at Frito-Lay, 1857 Rusmar St.
  • Theft of money and forgery were reported.
  • Theft was reported at Domino's Pizza, 1028 N. Sprigg St.

Property damage

  • A door handle and a lock were reported damaged at 1927 N. Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported at 506 Koch Ave.

Miscellaneous

  • Illegal dumping and found property were reported at 410 Kiwanis Drive.
  • Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property were reported on South Benton Street.
  • Formal charges are pending for possession of a controlled substance on South Benton Street.
  • Request for service was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

