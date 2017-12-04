All sections
April 12, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 4/12/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Austin L.D. Overall, 22, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested at Koch Avenue and William Street on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for larceny...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Austin L.D. Overall, 22, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested at Koch Avenue and William Street on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for larceny.
  • Douglas R. Devore, 51, 534 Washington Ave., was arrested at 534 Washington Ave. on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked and speeding.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
  • Brent A. Smith, 23, of Jackson was arrested on North Kingshighway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thefts

  • A leased or rented white 2017 Jeep Patriot was reported stolen from Ochs Rent-A-Car, 879 N. Kingshighway.
  • A credit or debit card and a SIM card for a cellphone were reported stolen at 2704 Independence St.
  • An arm brace was reported stolen at 1524 Elfrink Drive.
  • Cash was reported stolen at 3178 Blattner Drive.
  • Cash was reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 332 N. Louisiana Ave.

Property damage

  • A retaining wall was reported damaged at Rhodes, 1650 N. Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Forgery and passing a bad check were reported at Capaha Bank, 3168 William St.
  • Animal abuse was reported.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

