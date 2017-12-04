Cape Girardeau police report 4/12/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Austin L.D. Overall, 22, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested at Koch Avenue and William Street on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for larceny.
- Douglas R. Devore, 51, 534 Washington Ave., was arrested at 534 Washington Ave. on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked and speeding.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
- Brent A. Smith, 23, of Jackson was arrested on North Kingshighway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.