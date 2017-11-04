All sections
April 11, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 4/11/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrests

  • Devon D. Johnson, 26, 2843 Whitener St., was arrested at 2843 Whitener St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for suspended license, a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for suspended license a Portageville, Missouri, warrant for obstructing police and a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
  • An 11-year-old boy was taken into custody on suspicion of assault.
  • A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody on suspicion of assault.
  • Josh Michael Hornback, no age given, of Cobden, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of stealing various tools, clothing and merchandise at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
Assault

  • Third-degree assault was reported at 801 Good Hope St.

Theft

  • A license plate was reported stolen at 1947 Grandview Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • A 28-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • Harassment was reported at 210 N. Louisiana St.
  • Harassment was reported at 1537 Independence St.
  • A 28-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

