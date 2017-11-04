Cape Girardeau police report 4/11/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrests
- Devon D. Johnson, 26, 2843 Whitener St., was arrested at 2843 Whitener St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for suspended license, a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for suspended license a Portageville, Missouri, warrant for obstructing police and a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
- An 11-year-old boy was taken into custody on suspicion of assault.
- A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody on suspicion of assault.
- Josh Michael Hornback, no age given, of Cobden, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of stealing various tools, clothing and merchandise at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.