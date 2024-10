Thefts

Theft from a motor vehicle and second-degree property damage was reported.

Theft was reported on North Silver Springs Road.

Miscellaneous

Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharged firearm along highway or into outbuilding was reported on South Plaza.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Second-degree property damage was reported on Delwin Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.

Driving while revoked/suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/cannabinoid of 10 grams or less were reported South West End Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance was reported on Siemers Drive.