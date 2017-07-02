Cape Girardeau police report 2/7/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Sharon F. Lester, 42, 422 S. Benton St., was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 236 S. West End Blvd.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of distributing drugs, distributing a controlled substance, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, fleeing custody and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jennifer L. Hall, 42, of Vanduser, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and trespassing at 3439 William St.
- Antonia N. Taylor, 21, 925 William St., was arrested on a warrant at 909 Hackberry St.
- Shanique M. Farr, 24, 1340 W. Cape Rock Drive, was arrested on a warrant at Sheridan Avenue and William Street.
- Charles Z. Thornton, homeless, was arrested on a warrant at 45 S. West End Blvd.
Assaults
- Domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported.
- Domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported.
Robbery