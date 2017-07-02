All sections
February 7, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 2/7/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Sharon F. Lester, 42, 422 S. Benton St., was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 236 S. West End Blvd.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of distributing drugs, distributing a controlled substance, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, fleeing custody and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jennifer L. Hall, 42, of Vanduser, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and trespassing at 3439 William St.
  • Antonia N. Taylor, 21, 925 William St., was arrested on a warrant at 909 Hackberry St.
  • Shanique M. Farr, 24, 1340 W. Cape Rock Drive, was arrested on a warrant at Sheridan Avenue and William Street.
  • Charles Z. Thornton, homeless, was arrested on a warrant at 45 S. West End Blvd.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported.
  • Domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported.

Robbery

  • Robbery and kidnapping were reported.

Burglaries

  • Burglary and theft of ladders were reported at 115 N. Ellis St.
  • Burglary and theft were reported.

Thefts

  • A firearm and briefcase were reported stolen at 1331 Perryville Road.
  • A gym bag and its contents were reported stolen at 1504 N. Clark Ave.
  • A firearm and bullets were reported stolen at 1842 Westridge Drive.
  • Money was reported stolen.
  • A cellphone was reported stolen at 503 S. Benton St.

Property damage

  • Vehicles were reported damaged at 333 N. Ellis St.
  • A window was reported broken at 312 W. Lorimier St.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Resisting arrest was reported.
  • Lost property was reported at 2008 N. Kingshighway.
Police/Fire Reports

