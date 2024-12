The following article has been edited to correct the address of Statler Lawyers.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Tyler Scott Stone, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant for probation and parole violations.

Letita G. Miller, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant.