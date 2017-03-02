Cape Girardeau police report 2/3/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Michael S. Trout, 29, 45 S. West End Blvd., No. 112, was arrested at 1006 Jefferson Ave. on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for distribution of a controlled substance.
- Eric R. Lappe, 20, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing clothing at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
- A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, trespassing, resisting arrest and being beyond parental control.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and felonious restraint.
Assault
- Assault was reported.
- Assault was reported.