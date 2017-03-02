All sections
February 3, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 2/3/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Michael S. Trout, 29, 45 S. West End Blvd., No. 112, was arrested at 1006 Jefferson Ave. on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for distribution of a controlled substance.
  • Eric R. Lappe, 20, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing clothing at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
  • A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, trespassing, resisting arrest and being beyond parental control.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and felonious restraint.

Assault

  • Assault was reported.
  • Assault was reported.
Burglary

  • Burglary and theft of long weld leads were reported at Missouri Dry Dock, 500 Aquamsi St.

Thefts

  • A vehicle battery was reported stolen at 2340 Boutin Drive.
  • A white 2008 Dodge Avenger was reported stolen at 524 Louis St.
  • Two cellphones were reported stolen.
  • A purse and its contents were reported stolen at 1723 Broadway.
  • Theft of a speaker, amplifier and two stereos and damage to a vehicle window were reported at 420 S. Minnesota St.
  • A purse and its contents and medication were reported stolen at 224 N. Park Ave.

Miscellaneous

  • Resisting arrest was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

