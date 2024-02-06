All sections
blotterFebruary 27, 2018
Cape Girardeau police report 2/27/18
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt. Assault n Domestic assault was reported at 426 Bellevue St. Burglary n Burglary was reported at Themis Street and North Pind Wood Lane. Miscellaneous...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported at 426 Bellevue St.
Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at Themis Street and North Pind Wood Lane.

Miscellaneous

  • Counterfeiting was reported at Denny's, 161 West Drive.
