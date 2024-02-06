Cape Girardeau police report 2/27/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt. Assault n Domestic assault was reported at 426 Bellevue St. Burglary n Burglary was reported at Themis Street and North Pind Wood Lane. Miscellaneous...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.
Assault
Domestic assault was reported at 426 Bellevue St.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Burglary
Burglary was reported at Themis Street and North Pind Wood Lane.
Miscellaneous
Counterfeiting was reported at Denny's, 161 West Drive.