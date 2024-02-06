All sections
blotterFebruary 26, 2018
Cape Girardeau police report 2/26/18
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt. DWI n Leeland Huck, no age given, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated and violation of a traffic signal at Broadway and Perry Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.

DWI

  • Leeland Huck, no age given, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated and violation of a traffic signal at Broadway and Perry Avenue.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired registration at Ellis and Independence streets.
  • Anthony L. Stallings, 33, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for two counts of failure to appear for no insurance and improper registration.
  • Deneisha Marie Clemon, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for a traffic violation.
  • Colleen Michelle Ide, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for a traffic violation.

Charges

  • Kara Renee Luna, 32, of Charleston, Missouri, faces charges of shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.
  • Charges are pending against a suspect for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia in the 2900 block of Lear Drive.
Summons

  • Samuel Passley, no age given, of Charleston, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at Walmart, 3439 William St.

Assault

  • Assault was reported at Broadway and Water Street.

Burglaries

  • Burglary and property damage were reported at 1107 Good Hope St.
  • Second-degree burglary, stealing and property damage were reported at 529 S. Benton St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 535 S. Benton St.
  • Theft was reported at 611 S. West End Blvd.
  • Theft was reported at 353 Christine St.
  • Macy's, 3049 William St., reported theft.
  • Stealing was reported.
