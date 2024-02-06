Cape Girardeau police report 2/26/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt. DWI n Leeland Huck, no age given, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated and violation of a traffic signal at Broadway and Perry Avenue...
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.
DWI
Leeland Huck, no age given, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated and violation of a traffic signal at Broadway and Perry Avenue.
Arrests
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired registration at Ellis and Independence streets.
Anthony L. Stallings, 33, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for two counts of failure to appear for no insurance and improper registration.
Deneisha Marie Clemon, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for a traffic violation.
Colleen Michelle Ide, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for a traffic violation.
Charges
Kara Renee Luna, 32, of Charleston, Missouri, faces charges of shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.
Charges are pending against a suspect for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia in the 2900 block of Lear Drive.
Summons
Samuel Passley, no age given, of Charleston, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at Walmart, 3439 William St.
Assault
Assault was reported at Broadway and Water Street.
Burglaries
Burglary and property damage were reported at 1107 Good Hope St.
Second-degree burglary, stealing and property damage were reported at 529 S. Benton St.