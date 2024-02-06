Cape Girardeau police report 2/26/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.

Leeland Huck, no age given, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated and violation of a traffic signal at Broadway and Perry Avenue.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired registration at Ellis and Independence streets.

Anthony L. Stallings, 33, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for two counts of failure to appear for no insurance and improper registration.

Deneisha Marie Clemon, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for a traffic violation.