blotter February 23, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 2/23/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Gary coryell, 52, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration. n Shannon Carnell, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant...