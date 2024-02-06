All sections
blotterFebruary 23, 2018
Cape Girardeau police report 2/23/18
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Gary coryell, 52, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • Shannon Carnell, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant.

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
  • Assault and armed criminal action was reported in the 900 block of North Frederick Street.

Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at 3101 Bloomfield Road.
  • Burglary was reported at 1020 N. Missouri St.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported at Macy's, 3049 William St.
