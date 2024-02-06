Cape Girardeau police report 2/23/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Gary coryell, 52, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration. n Shannon Carnell, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Gary coryell, 52, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
Shannon Carnell, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant.
Assault
Domestic assault was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
Assault and armed criminal action was reported in the 900 block of North Frederick Street.
Burglary
Burglary was reported at 3101 Bloomfield Road.
Burglary was reported at 1020 N. Missouri St.
Thefts
Shoplifting was reported at Macy's, 3049 William St.