Cape Girardeau police report 2/22/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Lashanic Patterson, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and driving with no insurance.
Justin Rowe, 25, of Malden, Missouri, was arrested on a New Madrid County (Missouri) warrant.
Samuel Cook, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving on a suspended license.
Theft
Down to Earth Satellite, 1028 N. Kingshighway, reported theft.