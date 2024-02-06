All sections
blotterFebruary 22, 2018
Cape Girardeau police report 2/22/18
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Lashanic Patterson, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and driving with no insurance...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Lashanic Patterson, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and driving with no insurance.
  • Justin Rowe, 25, of Malden, Missouri, was arrested on a New Madrid County (Missouri) warrant.
  • Samuel Cook, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving on a suspended license.

Theft

  • Down to Earth Satellite, 1028 N. Kingshighway, reported theft.
