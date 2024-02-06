Cape Girardeau police report 2/20/18

n James Daniels, 23, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Perryville Road and Perry Avenue Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violating an order of protection at Albert and Bloomfield streets...
James Daniels, 23, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Perryville Road and Perry Avenue
Arrests
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violating an order of protection at Albert and Bloomfield streets.
Kennett I. Parrow, 22, of St. Louis was arrested in the 500 block of South Pacific Street on a probation and parole warrant.
Anthony W. Bundy, 26, of Scott City was arrested on a warrant of commitment.
Billy A. Wimberly, no age given, 412 North St., was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
Briana J. Colvin, no age given, 1409 Brookshire Road, was arrested on a warrant at Lexington Avenue and Sena Fawn Drive.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing at 720 Themis St.
Samuel Below, 39, of Delta was arrested on a Chaffee, Missouri, city warrant.
Herman Gardner II, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear on charges of driving with no insurance, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and a stop sign violation.
Brittany Duvel, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on four Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear on charges of stealing, right of way violation and driving with no insurance and a Perry County, Missouri, warrant.
Summonses
Cory I. Bailey, 18, of Commerce, Missouri, and Galen J. Lemmiink, 18, of Benton, Missouri, were issued summonses for stealing at 3439 William St.
Assaults
Assault was reported.
Domestic assault was reported at North Hanover and Themis streets.
Burglaries
Burglary and stealing were reported at 3120 Themis St.
Burglary and stealing were reported at 209 Marlin Drive.
Burglary and stealing were reported at Parkview School, 1020 Parkway St.
Burglary and stealing were reported at 3103 Bloomfield Road.
Thefts
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 618 North St.
Stealing and forgery were reported at 2021 Independence St.
Theft was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
Dollar General, 64 S. Plaza Way, reported shoplifting.
Orscheln Farm Supply, 338 Christine St., reported theft and trespassing.
Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway, reported shoplifting.
Walmart, 3439 William St., reported theft.
Theft was reported at 912 N. Frederick St.
Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive, reported shoplifting.
Property damage
Kidd's, 103 N. Kingshighway, reported damage to a vacuum cleaner.
Miscellaneous
Affray was reported at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road.
Interference with custody was reported in the 1600 block of Ridgeway Drive.
Harassment was reported in the 0 block of North Hanover Street.
Harassment was reported in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane.
Fraud and identity theft were reported at 2842 Independence St.
Fraud was reported at 1826 Sherwood Drive.
Assist other agency was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
An animal bite was reported at 211 St. Francis Drive.
A sexual offense was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
A 40-year-old man was taken into protective custody at Independence and Middle streets.
A 29-year-old man was taken into protective custody on Cape Meadows Circle.
Fraud was reported at 1101 S. Sprigg St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Donald G. Lewis, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for dangerous drugs.
Russell J. Morgan, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of a registration sticker.
Gracie E. Tillman, 18, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
Marcus M. Broughton, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Amanda D. Brill, 26, of Olive Branch, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Mark J. Lungwitz, 44, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
David M. Bollinger, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin L. Rees, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Jesse R. Myers, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
James R. O'Kelly, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, receiving stolen property, fourth-degree domestic assault and possession of a defaced firearm.
Katie L. McPeters, 32, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Starla D. Beasley, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting-interfering with arrest and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and stealing.