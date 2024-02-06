Cape Girardeau police report 2/20/18

Thefts

Theft was reported at 912 N. Frederick St.

Theft was reported at 1701 Lacey St.

Stealing and forgery were reported at 2021 Independence St.

Motor vehicle theft was reported at 618 North St.

Property damage

Miscellaneous

Fraud was reported at 1101 S. Sprigg St.

A 29-year-old man was taken into protective custody on Cape Meadows Circle.

A 40-year-old man was taken into protective custody at Independence and Middle streets.

A sexual offense was reported at 1701 Lacey St.

An animal bite was reported at 211 St. Francis Drive.

Assist other agency was reported at 1701 Lacey St.

Fraud was reported at 1826 Sherwood Drive.

Fraud and identity theft were reported at 2842 Independence St.

Harassment was reported in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane.

Harassment was reported in the 0 block of North Hanover Street.

Interference with custody was reported in the 1600 block of Ridgeway Drive.

Affray was reported at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Donald G. Lewis, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for dangerous drugs.

Russell J. Morgan, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of a registration sticker.

Gracie E. Tillman, 18, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive on right half of roadway.

Marcus M. Broughton, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Amanda D. Brill, 26, of Olive Branch, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Mark J. Lungwitz, 44, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

David M. Bollinger, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin L. Rees, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Jesse R. Myers, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

James R. O'Kelly, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, receiving stolen property, fourth-degree domestic assault and possession of a defaced firearm.

Katie L. McPeters, 32, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.