blotter February 2, 2022

Cape Girardeau Police report 2/2/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Thefts n Theft was reported on South Kingshighway. n Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway. n Burglary was reported on Minnesota Avenue. Miscellaneous n Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging firearm along highway was reported on Independence Street...