February 12, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 2/12/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Christy L. Smith, 43, 173 Cape Rock Drive, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at North Sprigg and Bertling streets...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Christy L. Smith, 43, 173 Cape Rock Drive, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at North Sprigg and Bertling streets.

Arrests

  • Jennifer Sue Hamilton, 49, 225 S. Lorimier St., was arrested at 401 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 340 S. Sprigg St.
  • Kevin D. Stitt, 47, homeless, Cape Girardeau, was arrested at 19 S. Kingshighway on suspicion of shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.

Charges

  • Charges are pending for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at 903 Bellevue St.
  • Charges are pending for possession of a controlled substance at 10 S. Spanish St.
Summonses

  • Steven M. Yenicek, 55, of Jackson was issued a summons at 240 S. Benton St. for displaying certain items prohibited and not keeping private property free of litter.
  • Benjamin O. Patrick, 29, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Mohsin Rajput, 20, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a summons for being a minor in possession of alcohol at 632 Broadway.

Assaults

  • Assault and stealing were reported in the 1100 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Assault was reported on Shawnee Parkway.

Thefts

  • Wings Etc., 3047 William St., reported forgery and theft of $750.
  • Theft was reported at 123 N. Pacific St.
  • Interior Plus, Scott City, reported theft at 2106 William St.
  • Cotner Electric, Cape Girardeau, reported theft at 2106 William St.
  • Motor-vehicle theft was reported at 45 S. West End Blvd.
  • Academy Sports, 270 Shirley Drive, reported theft.
  • Rent-A-Center, 2136 William St., reported theft.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 331 Country Club Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • A 27-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 103 Cape West Parkway.
  • Detention/conveyance of a mentally-disordered person was reported at 520 Minnesota Ave.
  • East Cape Pony, 519 Highway 146, McClure, Illinois, reported identity theft at 232 Shirley Drive.
  • Fraud was reported at 3047 William St.
  • Interference with custody was reported in the 1600 block of Ridgeway Drive.
  • Amerimart, 1320 W. Cape Rock Drive, reported forgery.
  • Request for service was reported at 1823 Bloomfield St.
Police/Fire Reports

