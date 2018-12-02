Cape Girardeau police report 2/12/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Christy L. Smith, 43, 173 Cape Rock Drive, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at North Sprigg and Bertling streets.
Arrests
- Jennifer Sue Hamilton, 49, 225 S. Lorimier St., was arrested at 401 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 340 S. Sprigg St.
- Kevin D. Stitt, 47, homeless, Cape Girardeau, was arrested at 19 S. Kingshighway on suspicion of shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
Charges
- Charges are pending for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at 903 Bellevue St.
- Charges are pending for possession of a controlled substance at 10 S. Spanish St.