Cape Girardeau police report 2/10/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Southern Expressway.
Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
Thefts
Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Broadway.
Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.