February 10, 2021

Cape Girardeau police report 2/10/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Southern Expressway.
  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.

Thefts

  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Broadway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
