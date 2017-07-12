All sections
blotterDecember 7, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 12/7/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the 1400 block of Whitener Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the 1400 block of Whitener Street.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault and armed criminal action at North Spanish and Main streets.
  • Kenya M. Brown, 26, 110 N. Park Ave., was arrested at West End Boulevard and William Street on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant.

Summonses

  • Jacob R. Cecil, 19, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was issued a summons for falsifying age to obtain liquor at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
  • Joseph Pierce, 42, of Jackson was issued a summons for shoplifting at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
  • Tyler J. Battista, 19, and Josephine M. David, 19, both of Cape Girardeau were issued summonses for marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of headlights at South Sprigg and William streets.
  • Margaret J. Wren, 33, of Jackson was issued a summons for shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Michael J. McCoy, 32, of Burfordville was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia at North County Park Drive and North Kingshighway.

Assaults

  • Assault and stealing were reported.
  • Domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 0 block of Pind Wood Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of North Sprigg Street.
Burglaries

  • Mending Hearts Recovery, 219 N. Henderson Ave., reported burglary and stealing.
  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 1721 Cape Meadows Circle.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1710 N. Sprigg St.
  • Walmart, 3439 William St., reported shoplifting.

Property damage

  • Parkview State School, 1020 S. Parkway St., reported property damage.

Miscellaneous

  • A 27-year-old woman was taken into protective custody in the 0 block of North Fountain Street.
  • A 73-year-old man was taken into protective custody at Jefferson Avenue and Asher Street.
  • A 43-year-old woman was taken into protective custody at 2123 block of Broadway.
  • A 32-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • A 30-year-old man was taken into protective custody in the 500 block of North Broadview Street.
Police/Fire Reports

