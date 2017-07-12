Cape Girardeau police report 12/7/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the 1400 block of Whitener Street.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault and armed criminal action at North Spanish and Main streets.
- Kenya M. Brown, 26, 110 N. Park Ave., was arrested at West End Boulevard and William Street on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant.
Summonses
- Jacob R. Cecil, 19, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was issued a summons for falsifying age to obtain liquor at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
- Joseph Pierce, 42, of Jackson was issued a summons for shoplifting at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
- Tyler J. Battista, 19, and Josephine M. David, 19, both of Cape Girardeau were issued summonses for marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of headlights at South Sprigg and William streets.
- Margaret J. Wren, 33, of Jackson was issued a summons for shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Michael J. McCoy, 32, of Burfordville was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia at North County Park Drive and North Kingshighway.
Assaults
- Assault and stealing were reported.
- Domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 0 block of Pind Wood Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of North Sprigg Street.