Cape Girardeau police report 12/31/17

Assist other agency was reported in the 1000 block of Locust Street.

A 23-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 211 Saint Francis Drive.

A 41-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 4700 Cords Way.

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Robert J. Ellis, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barrett C. Swan, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and littering.

My'Quille J. Anderson, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of abuse of neglect of a child.

Jay L. Oliver, 50, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Nathaniel A. Bastien, 30, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Brittney G. Rea, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodney C. White, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christina M. Kester, 40, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

Rebecca N. Walker-Gaines, 31, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to provide financial responsibility.