Cape Girardeau police report 12/31/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 2134 Independence St.
- Darian L. Lynch, 20, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing (under $500).
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana at South Benton and Merriwether streets.
- Latoya A. Bell, 31, of St. Louis was arrested at North Fountain and Olive streets on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant.
Burglary
- Burglary was reported at 242 N. Ellis St.
- Burglary and stealing were reported at 505 N. Henderson Ave.
Thefts
- Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive, reported shoplifting.
- Theft was reported at 546 S. Sprigg St.
- Theft was reported at 1850 Lexington Ave.
- Rex LLC, 297 N. Broadview St., reported theft.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported at 1342 N. Sprigg St.
Miscellaneous
- A 41-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 4700 Cords Way.
- A 23-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
- Assist other agency was reported in the 1000 block of Locust Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Robert J. Ellis, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Barrett C. Swan, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and littering.
- My'Quille J. Anderson, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of abuse of neglect of a child.
- Jay L. Oliver, 50, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Nathaniel A. Bastien, 30, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Brittney G. Rea, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Rodney C. White, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christina M. Kester, 40, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Rebecca N. Walker-Gaines, 31, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to provide financial responsibility.
- Michael D. Bell Jr., 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting-interfering with arrest and unlawful delivery of drug paraphernalia.