A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated, no insurance and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

Tamera W. Johnson, 18, 1323 N. Spanish St., was arrested at 1323 N. Spanish St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for making a false report.

Johanna L. Lewis, 34, of Rocky Mount, Missouri, was arrested at 1624 N. Kingshighway on an Arnold, Missouri, warrant for speeding and a Miller County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.

Stephen D. Roach, 26, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested at 1624 N. Kingshighway on a Madison County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic.

Mary A. Morgan, 27, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested at 1624 N. Kingshighway on a Madison County, Missouri, warrant for possession of marijuana.

Jennifer T.M. Burton, 32, of Jackson was arrested at Keller Avenue and Independence Street on a Jackson warrant for contempt of court and Cape Girardeau warrants for driving while revoked and failure to appear for driving while revoked.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary.

Deron M. Moore, 31, 1527 N. Spanish St., was arrested at 1112 Bloomfield St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for larceny.

Steven R. Hanks Sr., 47, 821 William St., No. 4, was arrested at 821 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for larceny and two Scott County warrants for failure to appear for liquor violation and failure to appear for disorderly conduct.

Christian T. Rieffer, 19, homeless, was arrested at 341 N. Main St. on a Madison County, Missouri, warrant for receiving stolen property.