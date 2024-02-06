All sections
December 29, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report: 12/29/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Kohls.
  • Two juveniles were taken into custody for assault.

Assault

  • An assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
Robbery

  • A robbery was reported at 3419 William St.

Theft

  • Enterprise Rental Car, 2008 N. Kingshighway, reported motor vehicle theft.
  • Walmart, 3439 William St., reported shoplifting.
  • Theft was reported at 300 Broadway.
  • Receiving stolen property and staling of a firearm was reported at 336 N. Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • A missing person was reported at 26 N. Main St.
  • Child molestation was reported in the 500 block of Asher St.
  • An unattended death was reported in the 1600 block of Independence Street.
