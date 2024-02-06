Cape Girardeau police report: 12/29/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Kohls. n Two juveniles were taken into custody for assault. Assault n An assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Kohls.
Two juveniles were taken into custody for assault.
Assault
An assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Robbery
A robbery was reported at 3419 William St.
Theft
Enterprise Rental Car, 2008 N. Kingshighway, reported motor vehicle theft.
Walmart, 3439 William St., reported shoplifting.
Theft was reported at 300 Broadway.
Receiving stolen property and staling of a firearm was reported at 336 N. Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
A missing person was reported at 26 N. Main St.
Child molestation was reported in the 500 block of Asher St.
An unattended death was reported in the 1600 block of Independence Street.