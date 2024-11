Ryan H. Tegel, 19, and Joshua P. Thomas, 19, both of Cape Girardeau were issued summonses for drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired license plates.

Candy R. Caldwell, 40, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for displaying plates of another person, operating a motor vehicle while license revoked and operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Tyler L. Ober, 24, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing a battery charger and electronic devices from Best Buy, 3026 William St.