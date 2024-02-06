Cape Girardeau police report 12/24/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Cole A Windler, 35, of 1221 Bloomfield St., was charged with suspicion of driving while intoxicated at South Pacific and Bloomfield streets.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while suspended at Lorimier and William streets.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana at Audrey Street and Landgraf Drive.

Xavier L. Wolfe, 20, 2842 Whitener St., was arrested at Clark Avenue and Broadway on a Scott County warrant.

Joseph E. Tolbert Jr., 59, 415 S. Pacific St., was arrested at 3463 Armstrong Lane on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for trespassing.

Benjamin R. Davis, 37, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for two counts of failure to appear for two counts of trespassing.

Jerry L. Cochran Jr., 39, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for failure to yield right of way.

Marshanike McVay, 24, 2843 Whitener St., was arrested at 111 S. Broadview St. on a probation and parole warrant.

Holly D. Bentley, 22, 435 N. Frederick St., was arrested at 435 N. Frederick St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.