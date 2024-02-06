Cape Girardeau police report 12/24/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Cole A Windler, 35, of 1221 Bloomfield St., was charged with suspicion of driving while intoxicated at South Pacific and Bloomfield streets.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while suspended at Lorimier and William streets.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana at Audrey Street and Landgraf Drive.
- Xavier L. Wolfe, 20, 2842 Whitener St., was arrested at Clark Avenue and Broadway on a Scott County warrant.
- Joseph E. Tolbert Jr., 59, 415 S. Pacific St., was arrested at 3463 Armstrong Lane on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for trespassing.
- Benjamin R. Davis, 37, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for two counts of failure to appear for two counts of trespassing.
- Jerry L. Cochran Jr., 39, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for failure to yield right of way.
- Marshanike McVay, 24, 2843 Whitener St., was arrested at 111 S. Broadview St. on a probation and parole warrant.
- Holly D. Bentley, 22, 435 N. Frederick St., was arrested at 435 N. Frederick St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Justin L. Thorn, 29, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
Charges
- Christopher Michael Siebert, 32, of Chaffee, Missouri, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, no insurance and speeding at 449 S. Kingshighway.
- Matthew Smith, 27, of Cape Girardeau was charged with an animal at large in the 200 block of Missouri Avenue.
- Jerry Buck, 21, of Cape Girardeau was charged with a nuisance violation at 1108 S. Sprigg St.
Assault
- Domestic assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
Thefts
- Walmart, 3439 William St., reported shoplifting.
- Theft was reported at 2136 William St.
- Motor-vehicle theft was reported at 1037 N. Middle St.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported at 245 N. Ellis St.
Miscellaneous
- Careless and imprudent driving was reported at South Kingshighway and Southern Expressway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon ware reported at Marroseann and Kimberly drives.
- Violation of an order of protection was reported.
- Violation of ex parte was reported in the 800 block of North Fountain Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Randy L. Wilson, 54, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Timothy H. Plaskie, 57, of Piedmont, Missouri, was arrested on a Huntsville, Missouri, warrant for violation of a court order.
- Jason D. Goodman, 35, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Rae A. Kirkpatrick, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a McCracken County, Kentucky, warrant for theft by deception.
- Charles A. White, 57, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession on a firearm.
- Tracy K. Williams, 52, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked-driving while intoxicated.
- Nancy A. Harris, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Patricia L. Thomas, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for passing a bad check.
- Chloe S. Foster, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.