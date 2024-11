The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Natalie N. Criddle, 40, 8 Village Drive, Apt. 1, was arrested at Gordonville and South Silver Springs roads on a Cole County, Missouri, warrant for fraud.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of property damage to a window at 415 Bellevue St.

Travis W. Shavers Sr., 33, 1012 Shady Lane, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked.