All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
December 22, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 12/22/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt. Arrests n Tony Ray Portell, 42, 105 N. Clark Ave., was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway. n Lacy Elaine McLendon, 35, 1121 N. Spanish, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Plato's Closet, 257 N. Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Tony Ray Portell, 42, 105 N. Clark Ave., was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
  • Lacy Elaine McLendon, 35, 1121 N. Spanish, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Plato's Closet, 257 N. Kingshighway.
  • A suspect was in custody pending filing of formal charges for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 19. S. Kingshighway.
  • Nakieva C. Hamilton, 29, 1110 S. Sprigg St., was charged with a nuisance violation at 1110 S. Sprigg St.
  • A suspect was cited into juvenile court for robbery and tampering with a motor vehicle.
  • Dustin R. Stallings, 29, 3020 Boutin Drive, was arrested on suspicion of theft at 2985 Boutin Drive.
  • Bradley T. Crawford, 21, 706 W. Adams Apt. 1, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Lowes, 3440 Lowes Drive.
  • Alexis U. Patterson, 18, 581 County Roadw 657, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.

Summons

  • Sheria Y. Kyles of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for an animal violation.

Assault

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 1500 block of East Riverside Drive.

Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing was reported at 1400 Jefferson Avenue.

Theft

  • Macy's, 3049 William St., reported theft.
  • Theft was reported at 2106 William St.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
  • A woman was brought into protective custody in the 200 block of North Middle Street.
  • Leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident was reported at Perryville Road and Westwood Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy