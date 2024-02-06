Cape Girardeau police report 12/22/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.
Arrests
- Tony Ray Portell, 42, 105 N. Clark Ave., was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
- Lacy Elaine McLendon, 35, 1121 N. Spanish, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Plato's Closet, 257 N. Kingshighway.
- A suspect was in custody pending filing of formal charges for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 19. S. Kingshighway.
- Nakieva C. Hamilton, 29, 1110 S. Sprigg St., was charged with a nuisance violation at 1110 S. Sprigg St.
- A suspect was cited into juvenile court for robbery and tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Dustin R. Stallings, 29, 3020 Boutin Drive, was arrested on suspicion of theft at 2985 Boutin Drive.
- Bradley T. Crawford, 21, 706 W. Adams Apt. 1, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Lowes, 3440 Lowes Drive.
- Alexis U. Patterson, 18, 581 County Roadw 657, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.
Summons
- Sheria Y. Kyles of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for an animal violation.
Assault