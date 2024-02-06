All sections
December 21, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 12/21/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following information. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of child abuse in the 800 block of William Street. n Daniel Gerard Ruggeri, 49, of Delta was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration and suspended license...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following information. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of child abuse in the 800 block of William Street.
  • Daniel Gerard Ruggeri, 49, of Delta was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration and suspended license.
  • John David Livingston, 37, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested at Montgomery Street and Spring Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and delivery or manufacture of an imitation controlled substance.
  • David Eugene Colter, 42, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 1448 N. Kingshighway on two Scott County warrants and charged with false declaration.

Summons

  • Archie W. Beasley Jr., 27, of Thebes, Illinois, was issued a summons for shoplifting at Fred's Super Dollar, 121 S. Sprigg St.
Robbery

  • Robbery and armed criminal action was reported at 45 S. West End Blvd.

Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at 1836 Herman St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 818 Jefferson Ave.
  • Motor-vehicle theft was reported at 419 S. Pacific St.
  • Theft was reported at 617 Boxwood Drive.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 644 S. Spring Ave.
  • Property damage was reported at Sheridan Drive and Independence Street.
  • Property damage was reported at William Street and Saint Francis Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

