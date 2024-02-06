Cape Girardeau police report 12/21/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following information. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of child abuse in the 800 block of William Street.
- Daniel Gerard Ruggeri, 49, of Delta was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration and suspended license.
- John David Livingston, 37, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested at Montgomery Street and Spring Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and delivery or manufacture of an imitation controlled substance.
- David Eugene Colter, 42, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 1448 N. Kingshighway on two Scott County warrants and charged with false declaration.
Summons
- Archie W. Beasley Jr., 27, of Thebes, Illinois, was issued a summons for shoplifting at Fred's Super Dollar, 121 S. Sprigg St.