Cape Girardeau police report 12/21/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following information. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of child abuse in the 800 block of William Street.

Daniel Gerard Ruggeri, 49, of Delta was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration and suspended license.

John David Livingston, 37, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested at Montgomery Street and Spring Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and delivery or manufacture of an imitation controlled substance.