December 19, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 12/19/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Dustin Williams, 28, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at North End Boulevard and Big Bend Road.
  • Brock Hensley, no age given, of Buncombe, Illinois, was arrested at 740 S. Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, no operator's license and a motor-vehicle accident.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 1400 block of Independence Street.
  • Alexander L. Davis-Carter, 23, 36 Pind Wood Lane, No. 15, was arrested at 2120 William St. on two Cape Girardeau warrants for two counts of failure to appear for operating an unlicensed vehicle and no insurance.
  • Ladacia N. Howard, 27, 4 N. Pind Wood Lane, No. 4, was arrested at South Ranney Avenue and Maple Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license and an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.

Assault

  • First-degree assault and armed criminal action were reported at 600 S. Spring Ave.
Burglaries

  • Second-degree burglary, property damage and stealing were reported at 820 Illinois Ave.
  • First-degree burglary was reported at 3029 Mimosa Drive.
  • Fred's Super Dollar, 121 S. Sprigg St., reported burglary, stealing and property damage.

Thefts

  • Theft of a credit device and fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported at 2616 Leroy Drive.
  • Theft of a credit device and property damage was reported at 2526 Jim Drury Way.
  • Theft was reported at 445 S. Spring Ave.
  • Theft was reported at 1527 Whitener St.
  • Theft was reported at 204 N. Pind Wood Lane.

Property damage

  • Quality Car Wash, 200 E. Rodney Drive, reported property damage.
  • The Rhodes Group, 2311 Bloomfield St., reported property damage.

Miscellaneous

  • Second-degree stalking was reported.
  • Detention of a mentally-disordered person was reported in the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • A person was taken into protective custody at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Detention of a mentally-disordered person was reported in the 0 block of Franks Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

