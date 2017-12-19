Cape Girardeau police report 12/19/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Dustin Williams, 28, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at North End Boulevard and Big Bend Road.
- Brock Hensley, no age given, of Buncombe, Illinois, was arrested at 740 S. Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, no operator's license and a motor-vehicle accident.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 1400 block of Independence Street.
- Alexander L. Davis-Carter, 23, 36 Pind Wood Lane, No. 15, was arrested at 2120 William St. on two Cape Girardeau warrants for two counts of failure to appear for operating an unlicensed vehicle and no insurance.
- Ladacia N. Howard, 27, 4 N. Pind Wood Lane, No. 4, was arrested at South Ranney Avenue and Maple Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license and an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
Assault
- First-degree assault and armed criminal action were reported at 600 S. Spring Ave.