Cape Girardeau police report 12/18/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at 1801 Carondalet Ave.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of forgery and stealing at 1622 N. Kingshighway.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in the 1700 block of Lyndhurst Drive.
- Sharron Denise Davenport, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau traffic warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of fraud at 200 S. Mount Auburn Drive.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 916 S. Ellis St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 26 N. Main St.