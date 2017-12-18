All sections
December 18, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 12/18/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at 1801 Carondalet Ave.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of forgery and stealing at 1622 N. Kingshighway.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in the 1700 block of Lyndhurst Drive.
  • Sharron Denise Davenport, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau traffic warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of fraud at 200 S. Mount Auburn Drive.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 916 S. Ellis St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 26 N. Main St.
Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at South Sprigg and Hackberry streets.

Theft

  • Walmart, 3439 William St., reported theft.

Miscellaneous

  • A 27-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 1925 Broadway.
  • Fraud was reported at 1131 N. Kingshighway.
  • Fraud was reported at 511 S. Kingshighway.
  • A nuisance violation was reported at 2211 Stony Point.
Police/Fire Reports

