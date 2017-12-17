All sections
December 16, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 12/17/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at 1927 N. Kingshighway. n Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property at South West End Boulevard and Bloomfield Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at 1927 N. Kingshighway.
  • Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property at South West End Boulevard and Bloomfield Street.
  • Danniell J. Knuckles, 27, homeless, was arrested at 2109 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and a probation and parole warrant.
  • Demonta D.L. Woodward, 18, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested at Independence Street and North Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of resisting arrested, failure to use headlights, failure to stop at a stop sign and no driver's license.
  • Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting, making a false declaration and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 64 S. Plaza Way.
  • Ashton K. Wrather, 24, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested at North Mount Auburn Road and Beavercreek Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Timmy E. Donley Jr., 24, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for two counts of speeding and no insurance.
  • Devon J. Smith, 21, 37 N. Park Ave., was arrested at South Hanover and Bloomfield streets on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
  • Theon D. Mackins, 33, 1021 Village Lane, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Herman J. Gardner II, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for motor vehicle financial responsibility required, failure to stop at a stop sign (accident) and failure to drive on the right side of a roadway (accident).

Summons

  • Betsy M. Markhart-Collier, 44, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons in the 1100 block of Harmony Street for leash requirements.

Assault

  • Assault was reported at South Kingshighway and Bloomfield Street.

Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 1400 Jefferson Ave.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1438 Independence St.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 340 S. Sprigg St.
  • Walmart, 3439 William St., reported shoplifting.
  • Rhodes 101 Stop, 1126 N. Sprigg St., reported theft.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 508 Green Acres Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • A person was taken into protective custody at 113 Broadway.
  • Careless and imprudent driving ware reported in the 2500 block of Tulip Lane.
  • Pediatric and Adolescent Dentistry, 2436 Myra Drive, reported counterfeiting.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Mau Nguyen, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, exceeding the speed limit and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

Arrests

  • Paula D. Simms, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Ballard County, Kentucky, warrant for conspiracy involving methamphetamine, opiates and marijuana.
  • Roywinerford B. Bey Sr., 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Jessica L. Houston, 31, of Jackson was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear for suspended license.
  • Scott A. Baker, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of marijuana.
  • James E. Kent, 58, no address, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Kirby R. Rhodes, 47, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • James E. Howell, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Tonya M. Morrison, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams of less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and permitting another to operate a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
  • Tyler M. Rogers, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Brian D. Jackson, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
  • Justin W. Harper, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Tiarra L. Keys, 19, no address, was arrested on Scott County warrants for probation violation for possession and probation violation for 35 grams or less.
  • Genevieve M. Koenig, 23, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for stealing a motor vehicle.
  • Leslie C. Williams, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Theon D. Mackins Sr., 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
Police/Fire Reports

