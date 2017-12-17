Cape Girardeau police report 12/17/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at 1927 N. Kingshighway.

Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property at South West End Boulevard and Bloomfield Street.

Danniell J. Knuckles, 27, homeless, was arrested at 2109 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and a probation and parole warrant.

Demonta D.L. Woodward, 18, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested at Independence Street and North Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of resisting arrested, failure to use headlights, failure to stop at a stop sign and no driver's license.

Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting, making a false declaration and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 64 S. Plaza Way.

Ashton K. Wrather, 24, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested at North Mount Auburn Road and Beavercreek Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timmy E. Donley Jr., 24, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for two counts of speeding and no insurance.

Devon J. Smith, 21, 37 N. Park Ave., was arrested at South Hanover and Bloomfield streets on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.

Theon D. Mackins, 33, 1021 Village Lane, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.