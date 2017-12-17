Cape Girardeau police report 12/17/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at 1927 N. Kingshighway.
- Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property at South West End Boulevard and Bloomfield Street.
- Danniell J. Knuckles, 27, homeless, was arrested at 2109 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and a probation and parole warrant.
- Demonta D.L. Woodward, 18, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested at Independence Street and North Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of resisting arrested, failure to use headlights, failure to stop at a stop sign and no driver's license.
- Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of shoplifting, making a false declaration and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 64 S. Plaza Way.
- Ashton K. Wrather, 24, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested at North Mount Auburn Road and Beavercreek Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Timmy E. Donley Jr., 24, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for two counts of speeding and no insurance.
- Devon J. Smith, 21, 37 N. Park Ave., was arrested at South Hanover and Bloomfield streets on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
- Theon D. Mackins, 33, 1021 Village Lane, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Herman J. Gardner II, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for motor vehicle financial responsibility required, failure to stop at a stop sign (accident) and failure to drive on the right side of a roadway (accident).
Summons
- Betsy M. Markhart-Collier, 44, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons in the 1100 block of Harmony Street for leash requirements.
Assault
- Assault was reported at South Kingshighway and Bloomfield Street.
Burglary
- Burglary and stealing were reported at 1400 Jefferson Ave.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 1438 Independence St.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 340 S. Sprigg St.
- Walmart, 3439 William St., reported shoplifting.
- Rhodes 101 Stop, 1126 N. Sprigg St., reported theft.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported at 508 Green Acres Drive.
Miscellaneous
- A person was taken into protective custody at 113 Broadway.
- Careless and imprudent driving ware reported in the 2500 block of Tulip Lane.
- Pediatric and Adolescent Dentistry, 2436 Myra Drive, reported counterfeiting.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Mau Nguyen, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, exceeding the speed limit and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Arrests
- Paula D. Simms, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Ballard County, Kentucky, warrant for conspiracy involving methamphetamine, opiates and marijuana.
- Roywinerford B. Bey Sr., 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Jessica L. Houston, 31, of Jackson was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear for suspended license.
- Scott A. Baker, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of marijuana.
- James E. Kent, 58, no address, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Kirby R. Rhodes, 47, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- James E. Howell, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Tonya M. Morrison, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams of less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and permitting another to operate a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
- Tyler M. Rogers, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Brian D. Jackson, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
- Justin W. Harper, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.
- Tiarra L. Keys, 19, no address, was arrested on Scott County warrants for probation violation for possession and probation violation for 35 grams or less.
- Genevieve M. Koenig, 23, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for stealing a motor vehicle.
- Leslie C. Williams, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Theon D. Mackins Sr., 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.