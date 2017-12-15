Cape Girardeau police report 12/15/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for driving with a revoked/suspended license at Morgan Oak and South Middle streets.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a drug paraphernalia at 211 St. Francis Drive.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for possession of a controlled substance at Juden Creek.
- Byron D. Wright, 26, was arrested at 920 S. Benton St. on a Portageville, Missouri, warrant.
- Christopher D. Petty, 26, 1804 Bloomfield St., was arrested at 1804 Bloomfield St. on a Missouri probation and parole warrant.