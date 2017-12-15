All sections
December 15, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 12/15/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for driving with a revoked/suspended license at Morgan Oak and South Middle streets.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a drug paraphernalia at 211 St. Francis Drive.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for possession of a controlled substance at Juden Creek.
  • Byron D. Wright, 26, was arrested at 920 S. Benton St. on a Portageville, Missouri, warrant.
  • Christopher D. Petty, 26, 1804 Bloomfield St., was arrested at 1804 Bloomfield St. on a Missouri probation and parole warrant.
Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 433 E. Cape Rock Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported at 2315 Boutin Drive.
  • A violation of an order of protection was reported in the 1400 block of Pemiscot Street.
  • A request for service was reported at 1902 N. Kingshighway.
Police/Fire Reports

