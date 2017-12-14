Cape Girardeau police report 12/14/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Megan Staufenbiel, 30, 1832 Westwood Drive, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at the Indie House, 605 Broadway.
- Shawn A. Hammock, 26, 1605 Clark Ave., was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
- Two juvenile males, ages 16 and 14, were taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Yamango D. Jiles, 20, 312 W. Lorimier St., No. 204, was arrested at 312 W. Lorimier St. on suspicion of resisting or interfering with arrest.
- Byron D. Wright, 26, 920 S. Benton St., was arrested at 920 S. Benton St. on suspicion of false declaration.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at 1927 N. Kingshighway.
Summons
- Sarah J. Presley, 31, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal leash law required and animal city license required at 915 Rodney Vista Blvd.