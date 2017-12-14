All sections
December 14, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 12/14/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Megan Staufenbiel, 30, 1832 Westwood Drive, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at the Indie House, 605 Broadway.
  • Shawn A. Hammock, 26, 1605 Clark Ave., was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
  • Two juvenile males, ages 16 and 14, were taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Yamango D. Jiles, 20, 312 W. Lorimier St., No. 204, was arrested at 312 W. Lorimier St. on suspicion of resisting or interfering with arrest.
  • Byron D. Wright, 26, 920 S. Benton St., was arrested at 920 S. Benton St. on suspicion of false declaration.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at 1927 N. Kingshighway.

Summons

  • Sarah J. Presley, 31, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal leash law required and animal city license required at 915 Rodney Vista Blvd.
Assault

  • Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at 45 S. West End Blvd.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at 1104 Sprigg St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 1302 Cousin St.

Miscellaneous

  • Detention/conveyance of a mentally disordered person was reported at 3065 William St.
