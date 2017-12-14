Cape Girardeau police report 12/14/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Megan Staufenbiel, 30, 1832 Westwood Drive, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at the Indie House, 605 Broadway.

Shawn A. Hammock, 26, 1605 Clark Ave., was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.

Two juvenile males, ages 16 and 14, were taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.

Yamango D. Jiles, 20, 312 W. Lorimier St., No. 204, was arrested at 312 W. Lorimier St. on suspicion of resisting or interfering with arrest.

Byron D. Wright, 26, 920 S. Benton St., was arrested at 920 S. Benton St. on suspicion of false declaration.