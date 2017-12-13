Cape Girardeau police report 12/13/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Tonya D. Adams, 26, 240 S. Benton St., was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for stealing under $500.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at the Safe House for Women Thrift Store, 230 N. Spring Ave.
- Nevin L. Tanner, 22, homeless, was arrested on the East Cape Rock Drive upper circle on a Scott County warrant.
- Yaliyah D. Jiles, 22, homeless, was arrested on the East Cape Rock Drive upper circle on four Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear on a show-cause order for stealing under $500, striking a legally stopped or parked vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and a probation violation.
- Rebecca L. Day, 43, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 2134 Independence St. on a Scott County warrant and a Sikeston, Missouri, warrant.
Summons
- William C. Schwab, 22, of Chicago was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.