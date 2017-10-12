Cape Girardeau police report 12/10/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Paul E. Fortner, 65, of Gordonville was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of road at Parkview Drive and North West End Boulevard.
Arrest
- James R. Stowers, 53, 816 S. Sprigg St., No. 2F, was arrested at Locust and South Ellis streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Summons
- Jessy V. Eades, 20, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at 1925 Broadway.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of Good Hope Street.
Burglary
- Burglary and stealing were reported at 652 S. Spring Ave.
Theft
- Theft was reported at 3009 Mimosa Drive.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported at 735 Broadway.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at North Ellis and North streets.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 1910 W. Weissinger Lane.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kailey P. Boyer, 10, of Maryville, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Eric S. Simpson, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Richard E. Volkerding, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for first-degree stalking.
- Curtis D. Holt, 38, of Fisk, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Lauren N. Benden, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
- Morgan E. Clark, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Caitlyn R. Hanlon, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and purchase, attempt to purchase or possess liquor by a minor.
- Aimee B. O'Donnell, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.