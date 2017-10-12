All sections
December 9, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 12/10/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. DWI n Paul E. Fortner, 65, of Gordonville was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of road at Parkview Drive and North West End Boulevard...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Paul E. Fortner, 65, of Gordonville was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of road at Parkview Drive and North West End Boulevard.

Arrest

  • James R. Stowers, 53, 816 S. Sprigg St., No. 2F, was arrested at Locust and South Ellis streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Summons

  • Jessy V. Eades, 20, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at 1925 Broadway.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of Good Hope Street.
Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 652 S. Spring Ave.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at 3009 Mimosa Drive.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 735 Broadway.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at North Ellis and North streets.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 1910 W. Weissinger Lane.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kailey P. Boyer, 10, of Maryville, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Eric S. Simpson, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Richard E. Volkerding, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for first-degree stalking.
  • Curtis D. Holt, 38, of Fisk, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Lauren N. Benden, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
  • Morgan E. Clark, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Caitlyn R. Hanlon, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and purchase, attempt to purchase or possess liquor by a minor.
  • Aimee B. O'Donnell, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
