All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
November 9, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 11/8/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrest n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 920 Clark Ave. n Timothy Jacob Lieberman, 37, 3117 Themis St., was arrested at 2145 Independence St. on an Alexander, Illinois, County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 920 Clark Ave.
  • Timothy Jacob Lieberman, 37, 3117 Themis St., was arrested at 2145 Independence St. on an Alexander, Illinois, County warrant.
  • Keirsten Denee Harris, 26, 409 Sheridan Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for three traffic violations.
  • Steven Ray Hanks Sr., 48, 821 William St., was arrested at North Kingshighway and Marsha Kay Court on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Jamal O. Brooks, 21, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 141 E. Rodney Drive on a Scott County warrant.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thefts

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 151 S. Spanish St.
  • Theft was reported at 1030 Merriwether St.
  • Robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported in the 800 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Orscheln Farm & Home, 338 Christine St., reported shoplifting.
  • Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 St. Francis Drive, reported theft.
  • Theft was reported at 709 North St.

Miscellaneous

  • Violation of an ex parte order was reported at 3439 William St.
  • Detention/conveyance of a mentally disordered 58-year-old man was reported in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive.
  • Kidd's, 1325 Broadway, reported counterfeiting.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 211 St. Francis Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy