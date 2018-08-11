Cape Girardeau police report 11/8/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 920 Clark Ave.
- Timothy Jacob Lieberman, 37, 3117 Themis St., was arrested at 2145 Independence St. on an Alexander, Illinois, County warrant.
- Keirsten Denee Harris, 26, 409 Sheridan Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for three traffic violations.
- Steven Ray Hanks Sr., 48, 821 William St., was arrested at North Kingshighway and Marsha Kay Court on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Jamal O. Brooks, 21, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 141 E. Rodney Drive on a Scott County warrant.