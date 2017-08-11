Cape Girardeau police report 11/8/17

November 8, 2017

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest at 495 S. Mount Auburn Road. n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway at North Kingshighway and Marsha Kay Drive...