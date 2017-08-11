Cape Girardeau police report 11/8/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest at 495 S. Mount Auburn Road.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway at North Kingshighway and Marsha Kay Drive.
Arrests
- Starlene N. Gomez, 25, 1708 Brink Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- William C. Foote, 40, 1349 Brenda Kay Court, was arrested on a Greene County, Missouri, warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Big Bend Road.