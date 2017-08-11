All sections
November 8, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 11/8/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest at 495 S. Mount Auburn Road.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway at North Kingshighway and Marsha Kay Drive.

Arrests

  • Starlene N. Gomez, 25, 1708 Brink Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • William C. Foote, 40, 1349 Brenda Kay Court, was arrested on a Greene County, Missouri, warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Big Bend Road.
Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at Mount Auburn Christian Church, 930 N. Mount Auburn Road.

Thefts

  • SOTO Property Solutions reported theft at 3011 Themis St.
  • Stealing was reported at 5 Village Drive.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Forgery was reported at 112 S. Broadview St.
  • A sexual offense was reported in the 2200 block of North Kingshighway.
