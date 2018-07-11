All sections
November 7, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 11/7/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Dakota Frederick Fortman, 18, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for two traffic violations.
  • Devita P. Miller, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on Scott County and Sikeston, Missouri, warrants.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing, forgery and resisting arrest at 2027 Broadway.
  • Travis Ray Herbert, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
  • Megan Ann Heffner, 29, 8 Village Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Andrace D. McGee, 35, 6 Village Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for three traffic violations.
Assault

  • Assault, robbery and armed criminal action were reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.

Theft

  • American Family Insurance, 83 S. Plaza Way, reported a burglary.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported at 1102 Independence St.
  • B&L Coins, 85 South Plaza Way, reported property damage.
Police/Fire Reports

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

