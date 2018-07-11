Cape Girardeau police report 11/7/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Dakota Frederick Fortman, 18, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for two traffic violations.
- Devita P. Miller, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on Scott County and Sikeston, Missouri, warrants.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing, forgery and resisting arrest at 2027 Broadway.
- Travis Ray Herbert, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
- Megan Ann Heffner, 29, 8 Village Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Andrace D. McGee, 35, 6 Village Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for three traffic violations.