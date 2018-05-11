All sections
November 5, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 11/5/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Travis R. Fabillaran, 27, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of driving while intoxicated. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at South Minnesota Avenue and William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Travis R. Fabillaran, 27, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at South Minnesota Avenue and William Street.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest, making a false report, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
  • Breonna Reeves, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 526 Boxwood Drive on two warrants.
  • Dushuan Jackson, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 618 North St. on a Scott County warrant.
  • Shane Stiehl, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at William Street and West End Boulevard on a Miner, Missouri, warrant.
  • Dustin Turner, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1313 Jefferson Ave. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at 200 Morgan Oak St.

Charges

  • Charges are pending against a suspect for a drug violation at William Street and South Plaza Way.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 424 S. Spring St.
  • Assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 820 N. Sprigg St.
  • Christ Episcopal Church, 101 N. Fountain St., reported burglary
  • Aspen Dental, 3070 William St, reported theft.
  • Theft was reported at 525 S. Pacific St.
  • Theft was reported at 531 S. Pacific St.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported at 609 N. Middle St.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Assist other agency was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane
