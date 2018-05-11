Cape Girardeau police report 11/5/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Travis R. Fabillaran, 27, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at South Minnesota Avenue and William Street.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest, making a false report, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
- Breonna Reeves, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 526 Boxwood Drive on two warrants.
- Dushuan Jackson, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 618 North St. on a Scott County warrant.
- Shane Stiehl, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at William Street and West End Boulevard on a Miner, Missouri, warrant.
- Dustin Turner, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1313 Jefferson Ave. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at 200 Morgan Oak St.
Charges