Cape Girardeau police report 11/5/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Travis R. Fabillaran, 27, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at South Minnesota Avenue and William Street.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest, making a false report, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Breonna Reeves, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 526 Boxwood Drive on two warrants.

Dushuan Jackson, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 618 North St. on a Scott County warrant.

Shane Stiehl, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at William Street and West End Boulevard on a Miner, Missouri, warrant.

Dustin Turner, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1313 Jefferson Ave. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.