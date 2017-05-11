Cape Girardeau police report 11/5/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court for trespassing at 1423 Whitener St.
- David L. Ivie, 37, 1459 Rand St., was arrested at 1459 Rand St. on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Tamera Johnson, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 121 S. Sprigg St. on suspicion of false declaration.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to have working tag lights at Independence Street and Caruthers Avenue.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of North Street.
- Joshua R. Venable, 40, of Scott City was arrested at Bloomfield Street and Louisiana Avenue on a Scott County warrant.
- Katrell L. Tucker, 22, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested at 516 Cape Meadows Circle on a Union County, Illinois, warrant.
- Blake C. Muser, 35, 36 N. Pind Wood Lane, Apt. 3S, was arrested at North Kingshighway and Boulder Crest on a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives warrant.
- Danielle K. Aubuchon, 32, 36 N. Pind Wood Lane, Apt. 3S, was arrested at North Kingshighway and Boulder Crest on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Summons
- Maria T. Green, 34, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for an animal bite and leach requirements at 1524 Perryville Road.
Charges
- Dallas L. Vance, 22, of Morley, Missouri, was charged with shoplifting at Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway.
Assault
- Burglary, a violation of an order or protection, domestic assault and stealing were reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.
Robbery
- Domino's Pizza reported robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
Burglary
- Burglary was reported at Crossroads ISL, 4 S. Pacific St.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at Ochs Rent-A-Center, 879 N. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported at Cricket Wireless, 3047 William St.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported at 623 Broadway.
- Theft was reported at 1234 W. Cape Rock Drive.
- Theft was reported at 1219 Bloomfield St.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported at 824 N. Fountain St.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported.
- Interference with custody was reported.
- A 31-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
- A sexual offense was reported in the 200 block of Franks Lane.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Terra E. Fowlkes, 29, of Jackson was arrested on an Eastern District of Missouri warrant for distribution of 5 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine.
- Corey J. Martinez, 19, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Clifford P. Beckerman, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
- Jessica L. Booker, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for passing a bad check and a Cole County, Missouri, warrant for fraud-insufficient funds for checks.
- Selma M. Lutes, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Cody A. Reid, 29, no address, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession with intent to distribute-deliver-manufacture-produce a controlled substance.
- Thomas J. Sheppard III, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.
- Randy S. Adams, 61, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.