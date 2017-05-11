Cape Girardeau police report 11/5/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court for trespassing at 1423 Whitener St.

David L. Ivie, 37, 1459 Rand St., was arrested at 1459 Rand St. on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.

Tamera Johnson, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 121 S. Sprigg St. on suspicion of false declaration.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to have working tag lights at Independence Street and Caruthers Avenue.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of North Street.

Joshua R. Venable, 40, of Scott City was arrested at Bloomfield Street and Louisiana Avenue on a Scott County warrant.

Katrell L. Tucker, 22, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested at 516 Cape Meadows Circle on a Union County, Illinois, warrant.

Blake C. Muser, 35, 36 N. Pind Wood Lane, Apt. 3S, was arrested at North Kingshighway and Boulder Crest on a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives warrant.