November 5, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 11/5/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court for trespassing at 1423 Whitener St. n David L. Ivie, 37, 1459 Rand St., was arrested at 1459 Rand St. on two Cape Girardeau County warrants...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court for trespassing at 1423 Whitener St.
  • David L. Ivie, 37, 1459 Rand St., was arrested at 1459 Rand St. on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
  • Tamera Johnson, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 121 S. Sprigg St. on suspicion of false declaration.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to have working tag lights at Independence Street and Caruthers Avenue.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of North Street.
  • Joshua R. Venable, 40, of Scott City was arrested at Bloomfield Street and Louisiana Avenue on a Scott County warrant.
  • Katrell L. Tucker, 22, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested at 516 Cape Meadows Circle on a Union County, Illinois, warrant.
  • Blake C. Muser, 35, 36 N. Pind Wood Lane, Apt. 3S, was arrested at North Kingshighway and Boulder Crest on a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives warrant.
  • Danielle K. Aubuchon, 32, 36 N. Pind Wood Lane, Apt. 3S, was arrested at North Kingshighway and Boulder Crest on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Summons

  • Maria T. Green, 34, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for an animal bite and leach requirements at 1524 Perryville Road.

Charges

  • Dallas L. Vance, 22, of Morley, Missouri, was charged with shoplifting at Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway.

Assault

  • Burglary, a violation of an order or protection, domestic assault and stealing were reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.

Robbery

  • Domino's Pizza reported robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at Crossroads ISL, 4 S. Pacific St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at Ochs Rent-A-Center, 879 N. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at Cricket Wireless, 3047 William St.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported at 623 Broadway.
  • Theft was reported at 1234 W. Cape Rock Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 1219 Bloomfield St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 824 N. Fountain St.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported.
  • Interference with custody was reported.
  • A 31-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • A sexual offense was reported in the 200 block of Franks Lane.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Terra E. Fowlkes, 29, of Jackson was arrested on an Eastern District of Missouri warrant for distribution of 5 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine.
  • Corey J. Martinez, 19, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Clifford P. Beckerman, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
  • Jessica L. Booker, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for passing a bad check and a Cole County, Missouri, warrant for fraud-insufficient funds for checks.
  • Selma M. Lutes, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Cody A. Reid, 29, no address, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession with intent to distribute-deliver-manufacture-produce a controlled substance.
  • Thomas J. Sheppard III, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.
  • Randy S. Adams, 61, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
Police/Fire Reports

