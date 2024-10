A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the 2800 block of Themis Street.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the 2800 block of Themis Street.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of first-degree burglary and stealing at 422 S. Benton St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of first-degree burglary and stealing at 422 S. Benton St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia on East Cape Rock Drive.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia on East Cape Rock Drive.