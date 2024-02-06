All sections
blotterNovember 26, 2017
Cape Girardeau police report 11/26/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kaitlyn Dodd, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 209 Marlin Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 1330 Kenwood Drive.
  • Myra Frisbe, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau traffic warrants.
  • James Chapman, 45, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested at 505 N. Kingshighway on Wayne County, Missouri, and Washington County, Missouri, warrants.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 700 block of Cedar Lane.
  • Assault was reported on Interstate 55 (mile marker 96).
  • Assault was reported at 2 N. Main St.

Burglary

  • Depot City LLC, 820 N. Sprigg St, reported first-degree burglary.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 324 Bellevue St., Apt. 3.
  • Theft was reported at 1923 W. Weissinger St.
  • Walmart, 3439 William St., reported stealing.
  • U-Haul, 740 S. Kingshighway, reported stealing.

Propery damage

  • Property damage was reported at 524 N. Fountain St.

Miscellaneous

  • A request for service was reported at 334 N. Fountain St.
  • A person was brought into protective custody.
  • Trespassing was reported at 401 S. Hanover St.
  • Assistance to other emergency was reported at 1927 N. Kingshighway.
  • A weapons violation was reported at 148 Garden Lane.
Police/Fire Reports
