Cape Girardeau police report 11/26/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do no imply guilt.
Arrests
Kaitlyn Dodd, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 209 Marlin Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 1330 Kenwood Drive.
Myra Frisbe, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau traffic warrants.
James Chapman, 45, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested at 505 N. Kingshighway on Wayne County, Missouri, and Washington County, Missouri, warrants.
Assaults
Domestic assault was reported in the 700 block of Cedar Lane.
Assault was reported on Interstate 55 (mile marker 96).
Assault was reported at 2 N. Main St.
Burglary
Depot City LLC, 820 N. Sprigg St, reported first-degree burglary.
Thefts
Theft was reported at 324 Bellevue St., Apt. 3.
Theft was reported at 1923 W. Weissinger St.
Walmart, 3439 William St., reported stealing.
U-Haul, 740 S. Kingshighway, reported stealing.
Propery damage
Property damage was reported at 524 N. Fountain St.
Miscellaneous
A request for service was reported at 334 N. Fountain St.
A person was brought into protective custody.
Trespassing was reported at 401 S. Hanover St.
Assistance to other emergency was reported at 1927 N. Kingshighway.
A weapons violation was reported at 148 Garden Lane.