Cape Girardeau police report 11/24/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released to the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Tabitha A Bond, 38, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing under $500 (shoplifting).
Daniel J. Simms, 47, of Scott City was arrested on Interstate 55, mile marker 91, on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and motor-vehicle financial responsibility.
James W.R. Bates, 56, 620 S. Henderson Ave., was arrested at Lexington Avenue and Kingsway drive on a Malden, Missouri, warrant.
Rebecca Long, no age given, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
Assault
Domestic assault was reported in the 700 block of Cedar Lane.
Miscellaneous
A mentally disordered person was detained and conveyed from the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.