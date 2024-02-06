Cape Girardeau police report 11/24/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released to the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Tabitha A Bond, 38, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing under $500 (shoplifting).

Daniel J. Simms, 47, of Scott City was arrested on Interstate 55, mile marker 91, on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and motor-vehicle financial responsibility.

James W.R. Bates, 56, 620 S. Henderson Ave., was arrested at Lexington Avenue and Kingsway drive on a Malden, Missouri, warrant.