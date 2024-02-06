All sections
blotterNovember 24, 2017
Cape Girardeau police report 11/24/17
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released to the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Tabitha A Bond, 38, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing under $500 (shoplifting)...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released to the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Tabitha A Bond, 38, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing under $500 (shoplifting).
  • Daniel J. Simms, 47, of Scott City was arrested on Interstate 55, mile marker 91, on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and motor-vehicle financial responsibility.
  • James W.R. Bates, 56, 620 S. Henderson Ave., was arrested at Lexington Avenue and Kingsway drive on a Malden, Missouri, warrant.
  • Rebecca Long, no age given, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 700 block of Cedar Lane.

Miscellaneous

  • A mentally disordered person was detained and conveyed from the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.
