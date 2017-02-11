Cape Girardeau police report: 11/2/17

Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Brittany N. Killian, 30, 606 Terry Lane, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at 606 Terry Lane.
- Raghav Aroroa, 22, 412 Sheridan Drive Apt. E, was arrested on a Walton County, Florida, warrant at the intersection of North Park and Westfield Drive.
- Cameron W. Jarvis, 27, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at 330 Siemers Drive.
- Vontesha M. Gray, 23, of Bernie was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation at 40 S. Sprigg St.
- Robbie D. Tollison, 54, of Jackson was arrested on unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 1216 Jefferson St.
- A subject was in custody pending formal charges for assault at Interstate 55 and William Street.
- Kylee N. Dalton, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation at 811 Merriwether St.
- Jennifer C. Little, 34, of Festus, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.
- Bahiron L. Figueroa, 19, 1400 S. West End Blvd, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- David J. Umana, 19, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Rebecca M. Lewis, 19, 982 Greek Drive, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Mackenzie R. Yehling, 20, of Okawville, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
Summonses
- Micah L. Boyd, 17, was issued a summons on suspicion of theft at 3439 William St.
- Joe L. Cobret, 31, was issued a summons for animal leash law required at 423 S. Frederick St.
Assaults