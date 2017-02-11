Cape Girardeau police report: 11/2/17

Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Brittany N. Killian, 30, 606 Terry Lane, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at 606 Terry Lane.

Raghav Aroroa, 22, 412 Sheridan Drive Apt. E, was arrested on a Walton County, Florida, warrant at the intersection of North Park and Westfield Drive.

Cameron W. Jarvis, 27, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at 330 Siemers Drive.

Vontesha M. Gray, 23, of Bernie was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation at 40 S. Sprigg St.

Robbie D. Tollison, 54, of Jackson was arrested on unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 1216 Jefferson St.

A subject was in custody pending formal charges for assault at Interstate 55 and William Street.

Kylee N. Dalton, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation at 811 Merriwether St.

Jennifer C. Little, 34, of Festus, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.

Bahiron L. Figueroa, 19, 1400 S. West End Blvd, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.

David J. Umana, 19, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.

Rebecca M. Lewis, 19, 982 Greek Drive, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.