November 2, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report: 11/2/17

Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Brittany N. Killian, 30, 606 Terry Lane, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at 606 Terry Lane.
  • Raghav Aroroa, 22, 412 Sheridan Drive Apt. E, was arrested on a Walton County, Florida, warrant at the intersection of North Park and Westfield Drive.
  • Cameron W. Jarvis, 27, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at 330 Siemers Drive.
  • Vontesha M. Gray, 23, of Bernie was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation at 40 S. Sprigg St.
  • Robbie D. Tollison, 54, of Jackson was arrested on unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 1216 Jefferson St.
  • A subject was in custody pending formal charges for assault at Interstate 55 and William Street.
  • Kylee N. Dalton, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation at 811 Merriwether St.
  • Jennifer C. Little, 34, of Festus, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.
  • Bahiron L. Figueroa, 19, 1400 S. West End Blvd, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • David J. Umana, 19, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Rebecca M. Lewis, 19, 982 Greek Drive, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Mackenzie R. Yehling, 20, of Okawville, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.

Summonses

  • Micah L. Boyd, 17, was issued a summons on suspicion of theft at 3439 William St.
  • Joe L. Cobret, 31, was issued a summons for animal leash law required at 423 S. Frederick St.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Stephen Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 11 block of South Henderson.
  • Assault was reported at 2825 Themis St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 237 N. Ellis St.
  • Property damage was reported at 623 Jefferson St.
  • Property damage was reported at 311 Barberry St.
  • Property damage was reported at 615. N. Henderson St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St..
  • Theft was reported at 2163 Sussex.
  • Theft was reported at 1120 N. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at 2011 N. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at 3440 Lowes Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • A weapons violation was reported at 1410 Good Hope St.
  • Interference with custody was reported.
  • A weapons violation was reported at the intersection of Jefferson and Pacific streets.
Police/Fire Reports

